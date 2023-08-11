‘Asteroid City’ Digital Code Giveaway to Celebrate the Home Video Release

As of today, the critical hit film Asteroid City is available on Digital to purchase and watch at home. This film, considered by many to be Wes Anderson’s best to date, stars Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, and Jason Schwartzman, with a huge supporting ensemble cast that includes such notable actors as Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, and many, many more.

Here’s a description of the film:

A fictional American desert town, circa 1955. Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration—but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events. Equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction).

Also included in the Digital and upcoming Blu-ray and DVD releases are the following special features:

The Making of Asteroid City – With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider access to set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals, and more. Desert Town – Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life. Doomsday Carnival (Digital, Blu-ray, DVD Exclusive) – Go even further inside Asteroid City as period costumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine to create a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loos anticipating an alien arrival. Montana and Ranch Hands – Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard. The Players (Digital, Blu-ray, DVD Exclusive) – Go behind the scenes with the stars of Asteroid City.

– With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider access to set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals, and more. The Alien (Digital Exclusive) – Designers come up with the concept and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature.

– Designers come up with the concept and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature. The Roadrunner (Digital Exclusive) – Get a peek at the planning, puppeteering, and careful camera positioning that animates an artificial animal with a scene-stealing personality.

To celebrate the Digital release, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is giving away digital codes of Asteroid City to 5 lucky GeekDad readers, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. If you would like to enter, simply fill out the form below. Five winners will be drawn once the giveaway ends on 8/15 at midnight.

Asteroid City is on Digital 8/11 and on Blu-ray and DVD 8/15 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

