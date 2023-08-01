Review – Knight Terrors: Ravager #2 – My Monster

Knight Terrors: Ravager #2 – Ed Brisson, Writer; Dexter Soy, Artist; Veronica Gandini, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Rose Wilson is one of those characters who hasn’t had that much solo focus in the DCU recently, so giving her a mini for this event is a great choice. When we last left her, she rescued a younger version of herself from a parallel reality from a sadistic villain known as the Murder Man—who seems to be a twisted version of Deathstroke. But while the two bonded as Rose discovered just how this new girl was different from her, the happiness ended in a hurry when the younger Rose was revealed to be a monster herself in thrall to the Murder Man. Of course, none of this was actually real—Rose was trapped in one of Insomnia’s nightmares, and somehow her teammate in Stormwatch Peacekeeper-01 was immune to the effect and stumbled upon her unconscious—and battled to wake her up, completely unaware that she was fighting a pitched battle of her own.

The monster-driven plot might not seem to have much to do with Rose’s storyarc, but thematically it fits really well. Rose sees herself as being a trained killer, in the style of her father, and fears she’ll never be able to get away from her. Here’s a Deathstroke whose monstrous nature is much more in-your-face, with him fully transformed and corrupting his daughter along with him. Rose’s battle to save this younger version of herself from becoming a mindless thrall of the Murder Man parallels her own battle. Overall, this story doesn’t break any new ground—Brisson is a very action-driven writer and this feels similar in tone to his other regular DC stories—but it does give a great character some personal spotlight and ends on a creepy note that indicates that something might have come back from Rose’s nightmare with her. Hopefully it’ll continue to play out in Stormwatch.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

