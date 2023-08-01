Review – Knight Terrors: Black Adam #2 – The Final Judgement

Knight Terrors: Black Adam #2 – Jeremy Haun, Writer/Artist; Nick Filardi, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: As the Knight Terrors minis start to wrap up, we see many heroes go from terror to liberation—and others slip deeper into their own madness. Black Adam’s series, written and drawn by indie creator Jeremy Haun, keeps us guessing about which one it’ll be. Adam’s personal nightmare is rooted in Egyptian mythology, with him encountering key mythological figures ready to pass judgment on his strange and often violent life. However, he’s not at his peak here—he’s been transformed back into the slave boy he started his life as, leaving him defenseless in a twisted underworld with only a talking cat for guidance—if the cat is even working on his side. It’s a rare opportunity to see Black Adam as a more vulnerable figure, one weighed down by the pain of the choices he’s made, even if he covers it up with bravado and usually threats of violence.

We follow Adam from tower to tower, encountering a fear in each of them. While Adam’s brashness is in play here, there are some lighter scenes—such as the opening when he encounters Deadman in Batman’s body. But unlike many of the Knight Terrors minis, which seem like sadistic rituals designed to drive the hero insane, this one feels more akin to the trials Ebenezer Scrooge endured at the hands of the three ghosts—designed to make him see his own flaws before being eventually brutally confronted with the inevitable consequences of his behavior at the end of his road. It all leads to the reveal of a truly terrifying creature—that might make its way to the real world with him. The continues the good work of writers like Priest and Josh Williamson in making Black Adam more of a fleshed-out antihero rather than a one-note villain. Dwayne Johnson would no double be pleased.

