Review – Knight Terrors: Action Comics #2 – Darkness In Metropolis

Knight Terrors: Action Comics #2 – Leah Williams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Writers; Vasco Georgiev, Fico Ossio/Mico Suayan, Artists; Alex Guimaraes, Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The second part of this excellent anthology still has two main parts, starting with a Power Girl tale that serves as a bridge between her backup and her upcoming solo series. Trapped in one of Insomnia’s nightmares, Paige ping-pongs from one terror to another—with a clever trick of her repeatedly waking up and being greeted by a version of Omen who comes from her nightmares. That’s split with visions of a Kryptonian stasis ship that wants to keep her sedated. The combination of a nightmare of her being treated as less than human and one that shows her betrayed by her best friend fits nicely with a story where Paige’s own self-hatred is at the core of her anxieties. While this is overall a very dark story, there are some lighter moments and some genuinely funny bits at the end after she breaks free, and this story does a good job of setting the character up for future adventures.

The second story, continuing Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Super-Family narrative, is even stronger. Last issue, Osul and Otho found themselves trapped and hunted by a Cyborg Superman who had infiltrated their house and was using electronics to convert the Supers one by one. Cyborg Superman is one of the scariest and most intimidating villains in the Superman roster, but as much as his torments of the kids here have an impact, there’s something wrong here—he’s not the one in control. As enraged as he is, he’s just as vulnerable to Insomnia’s games as anyone else, and while he can summon visions of Warworld, he’s ultimately undone by something far more personal. The visuals here—by a pair of artists—are excellent, but it’s the quiet moments between the super-family at the end that really make this an excellent story that sets up the future family dynamic as the battle with Blue Earth resumes.

