Review – Knight Terrors: Titans #1 – The Tower Awakens

Knight Terrors: Titans #1 – Andrew Constant, Writer; Scott Godlewski, Artist; Ryan Cody, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Titans might be the most unfortunately timed book on this list, as it hits Knight Terrors only two issues into the new run and writer Tom Taylor isn’t participating in the event. That leaves it up to guest writer Andrew Constant to pick up on the new team dynamic and establish what the characters are up to without stepping on any of Taylor’s development. Overall, he does a solid job, and that’s mainly due to the creepy visual sense of this issue. Artist Scott Godlewski is always a solid choice for a comic, and he turns out to have an excellent talent for horror visuals. The story starts with one member of the Titans waking up in what seems like an abandoned haunted house, fighting her way out of a pit, and proceeding to make her way through a desolate, shifting tower that has a dark surprise around every corner. And on each level, there’s a different Titan—each one held hostage by their deepest fear.

Some of the fears are pretty obvious—Cyborg is afraid of being more machine than man, Donna troy is afraid of not knowing who she is, Beast Boy is afraid of being more animal than human—but each one is reflected nicely in some very disturbing transformations. All the while, Raven is the voice in the head of the Titans as they try to break free, guiding them and leading them out of the Tower—where it’s revealed whose nightmare they’re actually in. Does the reveal make a lick of sense? Nope! Does it matter? Not really, as we’re in a story driven entirely by creepy dream logic. But while this story doesn’t break any new ground, it also does an effective job of getting into the heads of its core characters. We’re still relatively new to this version of the Titans, but both Constant and Shannon and Dean Hale have gotten to play in this sandbox already. That everyone’s succeeded is a good sign for the title.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

