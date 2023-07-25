DC This Week Roundup – Lost Worlds

Batman: The Audio Adventures #7 – Dennis McNicholas, Writer; Anthony Marques/J. Bone, Artists; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This tie-in has been delayed quite a bit, but the conclusion is finally here—with a pitched showdown at Haly’s Circus. A grieving and vengeful Killer Croc, a deadly cult that has tricked Batman into potentially signing the city’s death warrant, and a scheming Penguin who has looped Robin into his scheme all converge on the site where a horrible tragedy happened years back. There are so many players in this story that it’s a little bit of a mess, but it has one big thing going for it—a fascinating aesthetic that reminds me a lot of the world of Batman ‘66 with a darker edge. This obviously ties into a lot of podcasts, and more content is coming in this world, so this doesn’t even come close to trying up all the plotlines and loose ends here. However, it does a good job of hooking people into this world and making it more likely that they’ll jump into the podcast and build its audience.

DC/RWBY #6 – Marguerite Bennett, Writer; Soo Lee, Artist; Marissa Louise, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: The penultimate issue of this crossover series finds the DC heroes and RWBY warriors heading into unknown territory—Arkham Asylum, the center of the Grimm invasion. Lex Luthor has been defeated, but he’s unleashed powers he can’t control. Nightwing and Batgirl have been possessed already, becoming the “mini-boss” of this issue, but both are quickly neutralized with Alfred’s help. That leaves the final boss—Batman himself, possessed by a powerful Grimm that accentuates some of his worst personality traits. Batman always wants control, Batman wants pretty safe, and something that gives him the power to imprison those he views as a threat would be an effective temptation. The design of the Grimm Batman is nice and creepy, and he makes a compelling final villain for the series as we head into a last issue that has a lot to wrap up—and I’m not sure it has enough time to do it smoothly.

