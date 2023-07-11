Review – Danger Street #7: In-Between

Danger Street #7 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: After a short delay, this byzantine Tom King epic is back with one of its best issues yet. Manhunters, murder trials, and cosmic Gods all share equal page time, as we get closer to uncovering the truth about what links a child’s murder with the possible return of the Third World of DC cosmic lore. And at the center of it all is the woman men like to call “Lady Cop.” She’s currently in the most challenging trial of all—a waiting room. She’s waiting for a meeting with the Commodore, the twisted and powerful leader of the Green Team, and is being stymied by his secretary at every turn despite setting up the meeting well in advance. That doesn’t stop the Commodore’s media attache, Jack Ryder, from waltzing in, having a bizarre conversation with her, and then casually walking into the office. But it’s not fully revealed just how deep this rabbit hole goes until a deeply disturbing conversation between our officer and the secretary in a moving elevator.

This is by far the most compelling segment, but other stories have some real punch as well. One of the few surviving members of the Green Team has escaped the Manhunter and is hiding out in a tropical hideaway—or so he thinks, building to a great oceanside confrontation. Non-Fat, one of the surviving Dingbats, gets popped for graffiti by a replacement officer who is far less sympathetic—and winds up sharing a cell with Warlord, in what turns out to potentially be a larger plan. And all the while, Darkseid watches, potentially compromising Apokalips itself as he sinks deeper and deeper into madness. This book is similar to Rorschach, in that issues can be incredibly compelling while keeping you almost completely in the dark, but this one sets itself apart by having a much larger scope and scale. It’s easily one of the most experimental and fascinating books King has ever put out.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

