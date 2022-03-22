Review – Deathstroke Inc #7: Family Reunion

Deathstroke Inc. #7 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Stephen Segovia, Artist; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: While this issue is the last installment of Deathstroke Inc before Shadow War, it also basically serves as the next issue of Robin. Given that the books share a writer and several characters, it’s not a surprise, but anyone who only reads this book won’t particularly understand much of what’s going on with the mystery character Respawn. The arrogant Deathstroke-meets-Deadpool character has been a thorn in Damian’s side since the beginning of the tournament, but he eventually made peace with Robin and helped to defeat the demon—and he also bonded with Ravager, who immediately recognized him and teamed up with him to try to track down Deathstroke. This has led to many theories that he might actually be the deceased first Ravager Grant Wilson. This issue reveals his identity—and I’m pretty sure no one actually saw this crazy reveal coming.

The idea of a clone of Deathstroke and Talia is fascinating, and it seems to have resulted in a sort of anti-Damian—someone who grew up as a spare to him, treated as a backup and a source for spare organs. This is a horrifying reveal, and actually makes Ra’s seem far more monstrous than he has been in a very long time. Given the more nuanced, almost humorous take on the character in Robin’s title, this is a surprise and likely takes the edge off what’s about to happen in the first installment of Shadow War. However, before we get there we have some fascinating stuff going on in the Wilson family, as Respawn’s true loyalties are revealed and Slade makes one more shocking betrayal. While Priest’s epic run on Deathstroke seemed to hold some hope for him, Williamson seems to write Slade as more a straight-up bastard who destroys everything he touches—and given what’s to come in this story, it works.

