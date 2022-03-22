Review – The Human Target #6: The Bloody End

The Human Target #6 – Tom King, Writer; Greg Smallwood, Artist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: The unpredictability of Tom King comics is part of what makes them so great. These books are either only loosely in-continuity (the recent Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) or so far afield of continuity they might as well be Elseworlds (Strange Adventures). The Human Target, focusing on a DC noir hero who hasn’t appeared in a long time, seemed like the former—until this issue, when it went so far afield of any portrayal of the JLI we’ve ever seen that it’s impossible to see it as anything but a creator-owned thriller that happens to star DC characters. Christopher Chance has worked his way through the members of the JLI to find out who conspired to kill Luthor and killed him instead, and now he’s settled on Fire as his top suspect. Problem is, she’s the best friend of his close confidante and lover Ice—and she has strong feelings about him even looking in the direction of her BFF.

After a brief falling-out between them, Chance seeks out counsel from Dr. Mid-Nite as his expiration date gets closer, but ultimately his path leads him back to Ice and they share a steamy reunion. The passion that King puts into this relationship is impressive—and then the issue takes a wild turn as Guy shows up again, several issues after his violent encounter with Christopher. This has been the series’ most controversial part, portraying Guy not as the loveable lout he usually comes off as but as an unstable, possessive, and violent man. That continues this issue, with King doubling down and showing just how dangerous Guy can get when pushed too far. There’s none of the comic edge of the last appearance, and things escalate and escalate until it hits a shocking conclusion that leaves us at the halfway point with one of the bleakest moments I’ve ever seen in a DC Comic. And now this comic goes on hiatus, leaving many people in slack-jawed shock.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

