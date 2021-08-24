Review – Wonder Woman: Black and Gold #3 – The Power of the Lasso

Wonder Woman: Black and Gold #3 – Janet Harvey Nevala, Robert Venditti, Paula Sevenbergen, Nnedi Okorafor, Aimee Garcia, Writers; Megan Levens, Steve Epting, Inaki Miranda, Jack T. Cole, Sebastian Fiumara, Artists; Eva De La Cruz, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Five more stories from around the WW-verse this issue, this time bringing some indie creators and smaller names into the group—along with a few A-listers.

First up is “We Built a New World” by Janet Harvey Nevala and Megan Levens. This starts as a dialogue between Diana and Hippolyta about what to do with the just-landed Steve Trevor, but it becomes a much larger-scale story. It follows Diana and Steve’s relationship, and how they both changed each other, through a longer journey than they usually take. The poignant ending seals the deal for how good a portrayal of their bond this is.

Robert Venditti and Steve Epting’s “Espionage” couldn’t be more different. It’s a dark, tense story where a woman who may or may not be Wonder Woman is captured by a foreign agency and is tortured with electricity to extract information. Through it all, she only repeats one thing—“I am Wonder Woman.” The ambiguity adds a compelling twist to the story, and the ending sells just how far Diana will go for justice. It’s also a great throwback to the ’70s series.

“Beat the Heat” by Paula Sevenbergen and Inaki Miranda is rooted in the Azzarello run, with its villainous Apollo playing a major role. Earth has mysteriously moved closer to the sun, making it unlivable. As Diana pits herself against the god for the fate of humanity, the art is brilliant. I expected the ending, but there’s a way to tell a climate-change allegory and this just felt too heavy-handed by a few degrees.

“Do No Harm,” by acclaimed novelist Nnedi Okorafor and artist Jack T. Cole, is a short, fast-paced story that manages to absolutely dazzle in only a few pages. A strange, golden nebula has appeared in the sky, and Diana is summoned by Vixen to help her investigate. It turns out to be not a fight but a summit with some very unique aliens. The story is over too quickly and I wanted more, but the art is probably the best in the series so far.

Finally, “The Stolen Lasso of Truth,” by Aimee Garcia and Sebastian Fiumara, is a story of what happens when Diana’s signature weapon winds up in the wrong hands—not a villain, but a bullied girl who uses it to expose the true feelings of everyone around her. We’ve seen this story before, but the creative team does a great job of exploring this girl’s angst and what makes Diana different from so many other heroes.

A slight mixed bag and some of these stories could have used more pages, but some were stunning.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



