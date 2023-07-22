‘Hellboy in Love’ #5 — The Key to It All Part 1

Hellboy in Love #5 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Matt Smith | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

I am still very surprised by this love story. 1979 is tuning out to be like a honeymoon year for Hellboy and Anastasia, with travels that encompass all of the mysterious places that would make Indiana Jones jealous. From Peru to Turkey and now India, the lovebirds fight demons and spend the rest of their time together in the most romantic ways possible.

This worries me because the relationship with Anastasia is a fairly recent affair, something barely hinted at in the entire twenty years of Hellboy history, and I fear for her. For now, we only know that they are in love and that she is obsessed with the first witchcraft and the mages of eons past, known as the Suaren Artea.

In pursuit of this, they encounter a new foe, a woman that can summon Indian demons to attack them. She is after the same thing as Anastasia, a cranium full of symbols, a Rosetta-like artifact that can prove all of Anastasia’s theories… once they manage to catch her.

Hellboy in Love #5 is available on July 12, 2023.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: July 12, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01018 3 00411

Featured image by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

