Review: ‘The Great British Bump-Off’ #4 — Cake and Sensibility

The Great British Bump-Off #4 by John Allison | Artist: Max Sarin | Colorist: Sammy Borras | Alternative Cover Artist: Max Sarin with Sammy Borras

Shauna Wickle has to do two things in order to survive: find the killer ASAP and finish her cake in time for the great season finale. Can she do it?

We now know that the poisoner uses deadly nightshade, but what throws Shauna completely is the necessity for it to be a two-person job. Is it possible that two different contestants are in on the poisoning?

The UK Bakery Tent has never looked more dangerous.

The interesting mystery will be resolved in this last issue. As the poisoner-baker escapes into the woods, we are regaled with an epilogue where we get to find out what happens to each one of the contestants after the filming is over, with the public none the wiser about all the drama!

The Great British Bump-Off #4 is available on July 12, 2023.

Genre: Humor,

Publication Date: July 12, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01076 3 00411

Featured image by Max Sarin, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

