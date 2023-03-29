‘Hellboy in Love #4’- Shadow Theater Part 2

Hellboy in Love #4 Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Artist: Matt Smith Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In 1979, Hellboy ran away to Turkey with a British Girl, all the way to the city of Bursa, where, as you do, they encountered haunted puppets.

Turkish shadow puppetry is a beautiful thing made out of cut-out paper carefully shaped like people, then cast into shadows, to represent a play.

The focus, is on the two main characters, Karagöz and Hacivat.

Only now the shadow puppets are killing people.

After the stomping, crashing, and general demonic fighting, the pertinent question is whether people get to rewrite history in any way that can feel like redemption and whether that would be enough for the cursed souls behind the puppets.

The other question is whether Hellboy will end up in bed! We will draw a flowery curtain over that last phrase and let the red boy have some privacy…

‘Hellboy in Love #4’ is on sale since March 29, 2023.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: March 29, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01018 3 00411

Featured image by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

