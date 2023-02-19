‘Hellboy in Love’ #3 — Shadow Theater Part 1

Hellboy in Love #3 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Matt Smith | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In 1979, Hellboy met a girl. Her name was Anastacia, and she specialized in the occult with a side order of punk can-do attitude (and supposedly she worked for the British Museum.)

To say that Hellboy was smitten is an understatement, and to see her flirt and fluster him is very enjoyable. It reminded me a bit of the black-and-white divas that humorously play with their words and enjoy putting men ill at ease.

Now, I think Turkey sounds fantastic for a romantic getaway, and so did Hellboy.

They rushed on a plane and traveled all the way to the city of Bursa, the birthplace of Turkish shadow puppetry.

I had no idea about this art in the 14th-century Ottoman Empire, nor did I know that the piece in question is believed to be about two real construction workers, Karagöz and Hacivat, who ended up delaying the construction of a mosque and thus wound up dead—in a place archeologists seem to have been able to uncover, only to be cursed with demonic shadows and fearful deaths.

Now, of course, this is Hellboy’s line of work, so, alongside Anastacia, he wandered into the construction site, like a red-horned Indiana Jones.

