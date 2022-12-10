‘Hellboy in Love’ #2 — A Punk Romance… Combined With Fairy Tales

Hellboy in Love #2 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Matt Smith | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

1979, the north of England, where a goblin can don a cap, attend a punk party, and somehow look inconspicuous. On top of that, they can also move to higher-end meet-and-greets for the selling of stolen items, in a castle, where masked strangers bid on loot pilfered from paranormal research facilities.

Anastacia is a really interesting girl, a researcher and archaeologist trying to rescue valuable information for the British Museum, and she has found herself tangled up with Hellboy—in a very naïve way, I must say. Still, I am guessing Hellboy was young(ish) at the time, and a little naiveté never hurt anybody.

The local countryside is a-changing, but that doesn’t mean that old magic has ever left England, right? When they finally catch up with the goblins at the castle, there is a final stunt made by the druids guarding it, a bit of hocus pocus, which lands them in an alternate, and very dangerous, old reality.

Will our heroes survive?

Hellboy in Love #2 is available on December 07, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: December 07, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01018 3 00211

