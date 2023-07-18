DC This Week Roundup – Shadows and Spies

The Vigil #3 – Ram V, Writer; Lalit Kumar Sharma, Sid Kotian, Artists; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This series has one of the most unusual structures of any books in the DC lineup right now, with each of the three issues so far having a completely different focus. The first introduced us to how the team operates, while the second focused on one member of the team and his origin. This third, however, tries to create a hybrid of those two approaches. Most of the team is on a bizarre adventure deep into a lost world, with some truly surreal landscapes and a particularly despicable villain. But at the same time, we have an elaborate plot involving Saya, the mysterious masked shapeshifter whose body lacks natural integrity. He uses his bizarre abilities as a master of disguise to investigate the team’s new liaison—by slipping into her face, infiltrating her life, and discovering her friends and her weak points in case they need leverage. It takes a while for this issue to reveal its secrets, but when it does, it’s fascinating.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #5 – Nikolas Draper-Ivey/Vita Ayala, Writers; Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Artist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The penultimate issue of this Milestone series is also the darkest, as Virgil Hawkins reels from the murder of his young friend Quincy—one of the many victims of the Bang Baby-hunters patrolling the city. The creative ream wisely lets this loss breathe, including some great scenes of Static talking with his nurse mother about the people they can’t save, and paying a visit to Quincy’s grieving parents. But in the background, another race against time is taking place—as Ebon hunts down the mastermind behind the kidnappings in search of his brother, rips through the mercenaries, and extorts the information out of the ringleader. However, he can’t get in by himself—and he needs Static’s help to rescue his brother from a horrible fate. This has been a fascinating look at a main villain slowly turning into more of an antihero, and the idea of the two of them ending as not enemies but as unlikely rivals is intriguing.

