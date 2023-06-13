Review – Spirit World #2: Home Is Where the Heart Is?

Spirit World #2 – Alyssa Wong, Writer; Haining, Artist; Sebastian Cheng, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Two issues in, this series has the potential to be one of the best new series DC has put out in a very long time, and that’s due to how deftly it weaves together plots that honestly, have no business working together! This is a Bat-book, but it’s a Bat-book that takes place entirely in a technicolor supernatural dimension that turns Cassandra Cain into an isekai protagonist. She’s trying to find her way home from the Spirit World, with the help of her new companions, but the dead seem to have a special interest in her. Seeking the aid of a mysterious crime boss in the Spirit World, she learns why—she’s one of the people who have touched death before. Much like Steelworks, this is a callback to a plot well over a decade old, when Cass briefly died twist before being resurrected in the Lazarus Pit. Kudos to Wong for knowing about this plot and putting it to use, because it’s great to see us long-time fans rewarded.

However, while Cass’ story is excellent, this issue has Xanthe and John play the starring role. The nonbinary swordsmaster had a shocking cliffhanger last issue—finding their mother looking for them after they disappeared long ago. The touching reunion is cut short, however, when it’s made clear that Xanthe and her mother didn’t part on good terms. A lot of deadnaming (cleverly censored), cutting remarks about Xanthe’s life and companions, and even a magical betrayal turn it into one of the worst family reunions ever. Thankfully, Constantine is there to provide moral support as Xanthe finds a clever way out and the pursuit of the Spirit World continues. The last few pages of the issue are probably the most harrowing, as Constantine is confronted with some past sins on the way to the other dimension. This book is just visually brilliant and grounded in some very real pain and emotions.

