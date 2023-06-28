Review ―’The Great British Bump-Off # 3′-Poisonous Ambiance

‘The Great British Bump-Off # 3’ by John Allison Artist: Max Sarin Colorist: Sammy Borras Alternative Cover Artist: Max Sarin with Sammy Borras

Shauna Wickle has many tricks up her sleeve, like knowing an informant that can recognize the poison used on the hospitalized Neal.

The person from the Lab informs her that the poison used is widely available: deadly nightshade, a particular plant present all around the compound, its tiny currants being easily confused with blackcurrants.

Wickle is so engrossed with her investigation that she fails on two fundamental things: one of the contestants is accusing her of cheating (luckily her notes are so muddied they seem to be about spying and not about investigating). Two, she keeps forgetting about baking!

Especially when someone else is poisoned with deadly nightshade.

‘The Great British Bump-Off # 3’ is on sale since June 14, 2023.

Genre: Humor,

Publication Date: June 14, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01076 3 00311

Featured image by Max Sarin, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

