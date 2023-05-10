‘The Great British Bump-Off # 2’-Murderous Stress

‘The Great British Bump-Off # 2’ by John Allison Artist: Max Sarin Colorist: Sammy Borras Alternative Cover Artist: Max Sarin with Sammy Borras

Shauna Wickle has now passed to the exploration and interrogation phase, where she must learn what makes each of the contestants tick.

However, in doing so, she has forgotten two fundamental facts: that people are looking right back at you and that everything you write can be used against you!

A dear problem, especially when her poisoner’s notes go missing.

Besides, she is supposed to be baking, and she is failing miserably at it. Trying to play detective and baker at the same time is playing havoc with her results. She must go full Poirot mode if she wants to survive the deadly technical baking challenge.

That means only one more day left, before having to abandon the show if her baking skills do not surpass her prying skills…

Yes, that type of scant remark is thoroughly present in the comic…it is a British comic after all.

‘The Great British Bump-Off # 2’ is on sale since May 10, 2023.

Genre: Humor,

Publication Date: May 10, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01076 3 00131

Featured image by Max Sarin, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

