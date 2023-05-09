Review – Superman: Lost #3 – The Dolphins Know

Superman: Lost #3 – Priest, Writer; Carlo Pagulayan, Penciller; Jason Paz, Inker; Jeromy Cox, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The first two issues of this series mostly set up the concept, sending Superman on a journey across space and time after an anomaly left him stranded billions of miles from home. First he was on a mission with the League, then he was encountering a mysterious civilization far from home—but now he’s truly alone for the first time. In deep space with only an AI guidance system for company, his frustration starts to boil over and the enormity of space starts to overwhelm him. That is, until the dolphins show up. The idea of space dolphins, the favorite species of bounty hunter Lobo, is one of the oddest and funniest subplots in DC Comics. Here, though, they’re actually played pretty straight—a species that can swim through space at phenomenal speeds, creating their own currents, may be the best chance Superman has to get home—at least, until they run into a mysterious barrier.

As Clark investigates what’s stranded the dolphins in their tracks, he comes across a massive energy shield, leading to a planet with a mysterious guardian that takes on the shape of a sand colossus shaped like him. This is all spoiled on the cover, but it’s also given a pretty unique twist once we find out exactly what caused this strange planet to exist and why it’s stopping the dolphins. It’s a good example of how Superman solves problems with a combo of force when needed and compassion when possible. But this journey’s only begun, and while Lois only has one short segment this time at the beginning, Priest does a good job of showing her pain as she tries to help Superman with something she can’t possibly understand. It’s one of the most intriguing Superman stories in a long time, finding trauma in Superman experiencing something that only he could possibly survive.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

