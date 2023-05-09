Review – Danger Street #6: Best Served Cold

Danger Street #6 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As this slow-burn series grinds on, it becomes clear that there really are no heroes here. Everyone is driven by some level of confusion, desperation, fear, or anger. The closest is probably the woman nicknamed “Lady Cop,” as she seeks justice for the murder of a child she knew well, but even she’s chasing down answers in a rather scattershot way. She’s finally managed to capture Travis Morgan, the Warlord and one of the three conspirators in the plan that led to the death of “Good Looks,” but the time-displaced veteran views her with contempt and refuses to answer her questions. At the same time, his partner Starman has found himself captured by a distinctly less stable group—the surviving boys in the Dingbats, who have decided to kill him for revenge as soon as he wakes up—completely unaware that they’re holding someone who could kill them with no effort if he wanted to.

The stakes are even higher across the story, where Green Team member Abdul—who has seen his friends and teammates killed one-by-one—barely escapes an attack by the Manhunter and finds himself frozen out from his support network piece by piece. It’s actually a fairly terrifying segment of just how easy it is to disconnect someone and turn them into an unperson if you have the right connections. Then we come to Abdul’s refuge of last resort, which is actually a pretty great twist that sets up the back half of this series. The subplot involving Darkseid, Highfather, and Orion battling to prevent a cataclysm that’s scary enough to unite the two ancient enemies doesn’t quite match, but King sets the scales very high and these scenes have some of the best art of the issue. Overall, we’re halfway through and just starting to scratch the surface, but damn if this series isn’t still fascinating.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

