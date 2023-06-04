Register Now for Nintendo Live 2023

Amid the announcement of the new pastel Joy-Cons and an unexpected sequel to gonzo multiplayer game 1-2 Switch, you may have missed an important third Nintendo news item this week; registration is now open for Nintendo Live 2023.

Taking place at the Seattle Convention Center on September 1st-4th, this all-ages celebration of all things Nintendo will include gameplay opportunities (for titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pikmin 4), meet-and-greets and photo ops featuring some of your favorite Nintendo characters and scenes, live musical performances, gaming tournaments, and a special Nintendo pop-up store. Best of all, tickets are free, but there is a catch.

Space is limited, and you’ll need to register for your chance to attend by June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. After that, tickets will be awarded via a random drawing.

All you need to register is to be at least 18 years old and to have a Nintendo Account. While individuals can register, families and friend groups of up to six people can all register together—though, if you are registering for a group of two or more, each member of the group must have a Nintendo Account that is linked to the same Nintendo Account Family Group. (Yes, this means that younger kids can still attend, as those under 13 can have a parent or guardian create a children’s Nintendo Account as part of their Nintendo Account Family Group.)

Additional information concerning registration, tournament qualification, and a special opportunity for those attending PAX West can be found at the official Nintendo Live 2023 event site.

It’s important to note that things like this have previously been limited to Japan, with 2023 marking the first time Nintendo Live has ever come stateside. Even I, as far away as I live from the pacific northwest, am tempted to throw my hat in the ring for tickets because Nintendo Live 2023 promises to be a fan event like no other.

