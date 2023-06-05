‘America’s National Parks’ Returns for Season 2

Last year National Geographic premiered a new television series, America’s National Parks, which took viewers into five of the country’s national parks: the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Hawai’i Volcanoes, Big Bend, and Badlands. Now the series is returning for season two with five new parks featuring some great cinematography captured with high tech drones and cameras. 

What Is America’s National Parks, Season 2?

America’s National Parks season 2 takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across the lesser-known, though the most spectacular, parks to reveal the wonder of this beautiful country – from the Grand Tetons, the snowy wonder of the west, to Biscayne National Park hidden beneath the waves near Miami. Returning with his endearing narration, the number 1-selling solo artist in history, Garth Brooks escorts us to discover breathtaking landscapes and extraordinary wildlife in wilderness full of surprises. The series captures not only stunning landscapes and frozen moments in time but intimate glimpses into the charismatic lives of animal inhabitants. America’s National Parks is produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic. Executive producers are Anwar Momon, Dan Rees, and Garth Brooks. 

Let’s take a look at each episode:

‘Channel Islands’

Discovering Channel Islands: a hidden chain of wild islands in plain sight of Los Angeles—this is the Galapagos of the North. After a short boat ride through the bountiful ocean, you arrive to find rugged beaches, mountains and forests, with unique plants and animals found nowhere else, like the miniature Channel Island fox, the dazzling Garibaldi fish and the rare brown pelican.

Channel Islands
Kelp forest with a school of juvenile kelp bass fish. Channel Islands kelp forests are some of the most productive in the world and are a critical habitat for fish providing shelter, a nursery and food. (National Geographic/Jeff Hester)

Voyageurs

Tucked away in a corner of Minnesota, Voyageurs is a hidden gem full of secrets and surprises. Experience its wildlife and stunning beauty, from the icy grips of winter to the height of summer blooms. Accessible only by boat, this watery wonderland is a mosaic of beautifully clear lakes and pristine forest and home to some of North America’s most iconic species: wolves, moose and great grey owls.

Voyageurs
A view of the Northern Lights in Voyageurs National Park. (National Geographic/Karl Davies)

Lake Clark

Lake Clark National Park is a hidden gem where animals, plants and people all coexist in harmony. Established in 1980, the park protects the headwaters of the largest sockeye salmon run left on Earth. It’s one of the best places to watch brown bears in America and preserves the Dena’ina, an Indigenous culture whose people still live here sustainably off the land.

Lake Clark
A coastal brown bear with a sockeye salmon in its mouth. (National Geographic/Brittany Delph)

Biscayne National Park

Just below Miami, hidden beneath the waves, is a giant nursery: Biscayne National Park. Thousands of animals come to rear their young or deposit them safely in the sand. Turtles, crocodiles, sharks and manatees all depend on the park as a place of refuge in a world of dangers. Biscayne National Park doesn’t just protect its wildlife; it also protects us.

Biscayne
A Florida manatee and her calf swim together. They may stay together for up to two years before the calf is confident enough to venture alone. (photo credit: National Geographic)

Grand Teton

The soaring peaks, lush meadows and endless forests draw nearly 4 million visitors yearly. However, often hidden from view, a hardy cast of animals, from tiny pikas to grizzly bears, tough it out to survive in this iconic, wild wonder of the West. Explore this 300,000-acre patchwork of protected lands and the fascinating hidden lives of those that call Grand Teton National Park home.

Grand Teton
A grey wolf prowling in the Grand Teton National Park. (National Geographic/Justin Grubb)

Why You Should See America’s National Parks, Season 2

National Geographic has produced some quality television series in the past and the second season of America’s National Parks continues this legacy. The series combines some incredible visuals with an inspiring musical soundtrack. Plus the earthy narration by Garth Brooks just seems to fit with the awe inspiring natural beauty. I was really impressed with some of the technology used to capture the flora and fauna. In the Lake Clark episode, the photographers use a new high speed camera to film bears hunting salmon as well as motion controlled macro tech to reveal carnivorous plants in action. The Voyageurs episode reveals the lives of a wolf pack with pups using remote cameras and hyper-lapse photography to takes viewers into the world of fungi. Quiet drone technology allows a camera to keep up with a Channel Island fox while the latest underwater cameras show coral in a new (UV) light in the Biscayne National Park.

America’s National Parks Season 2 is a wonderful series that is not only educational, but also very entertaining. It is great for the entire family. I even showed some of the episodes from season one in my science class and the students really enjoyed it. I am so amazed that all of this natural wonder and beauty can be found within the boundaries of the territory preserved and maintained by the U.S. National Park Service. 

Be sure to watch season 2 of America’s National Parks when it premieres on National Geographic beginning Monday, June 5th with all five episodes playing back-to-back. All episodes begin streaming on June 7th only on Disney+. Here is a trailer for the series.

 

