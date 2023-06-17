‘Anti-Racist Art Activities for Kids’ — Finally an Art Book for Pre-Teens!

Anti-Racist Art Activities for Kids: 30+ Creative Projects That Celebrate Diversity and Inspire Change

I have been counting the days until this book comes out. As an art teacher, an educator, and an avid follower of other art teachers on Instagram—I mean, that is what Instagram is FOR—being able to see the Anti-Racist Art Teachers in action has been a real pleasure. Not only because they highlight artists from the global majority and are always discussing different topics, but because they do so in a very organized and eloquent manner. I first met Paula Liz in a course hosted by Deep Space Sparkle (a haven for art lessons; she taught us a lesson on self-portraits that was a resounding success in my art room.

Then, I had another class by Khadesia Latimer, and I recommend you to go and follow them on their respective feeds—included in their names above. What they have accomplished in a very short amount of time speaks volumes.

The art activity book presented here is geared towards the middle grades and high school (an oddity in itself as most books tend to focus on toddlers and elementary), and it has six important areas to discuss:

Identity – Who you are and what makes you unique.

Culture – Your way of life and honoring what others value about theirs.

Community – Connecting to people and places.

Empathy – Understanding others and having compassion.

Justice – Making a society that is fair for all.

Activism – Creating change and transforming our communities.

It does not speak to the parents but to the kids themselves, and it asks some very important questions, giving them time and space to reflect on them and create art inspired by prompts centered around the themes. I have to say that all the prompts are pretty affordable; they do not require expensive supplies and thus are truly budget-friendly.

These art teachers have worked hard on the ideas behind their work, and they’ve developed some lengthy responses to what they feel an art education must include: they address implicit bias, challenge racism, and are advocates for change.

The skin tone lesson alone is valuable, as there are tons of books out there but very few that will address identities (let alone how to successfully replicate skin tones with ordinary tempera paint). Cultural objects, textiles, holidays, and the value of community and activism are also highlighted.

Anti-Racist Art Activities for Kids is available on May 30th, 2023.

Publisher: Quarry Books

Publish Date: May 30, 2023

Pages:144 pages

EAN/UPC: 9780760381328

BISAC Categories: Arts, Crafts & Hobbies, Kids & Teens

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

