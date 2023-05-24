May is Mental Health Awareness month and after finally getting my own mental health in a place of less “check me into the hospital” to “I think I can make it another day” I’m here to tell you about Sarah Kurchak’s book, Work It Out: A Mood-Boosting Exercise Guide for People Who Just Want to Lie Down.



Sarah Kurchak’s Work It Out exercise guide prioritizes mental health and self-care. The book is geared toward those who may struggle with traditional exercise routines and feel overwhelmed by the fitness industry’s emphasis on high-intensity workouts. Sarah offers a more accessible and welcoming approach to physical activity that encourages readers to move their bodies in ways that feel good to them.

It’s nice to see a fitness book that isn’t all about pushing yourself and instead tells you to be gentle with your mind, body, and soul. Approaching the mental aspect of exercise and providing alternatives to movement that lets you stay in bed is a refreshing approach in the fitness world. The book is divided into eight chapters, each focusing on the next stage of the exercise journey.

Sarah takes the time to focus on the mental aspect of exercising and acknowledges how difficult it can be for some people whose most challenging task that day was getting out of bed. Throughout the book, she emphasizes the importance of self-care and self-compassion. She encourages readers to be gentle with themselves and focus on their exercise journey’s positive aspects rather than getting bogged down in self-criticism or negative self-talk.

I appreciate the flow charts take some of the thinking out of the process. Just follow the chart based on your answer and it will lead you to either a page to skip to or an idea to consider (for example, what type of exercise might suit your preferences).

Chapter 7: Run From Your Problems spoke to me the most because she covers “getting your heart rate up without having an anxiety attack.” I have done dance, kickboxing, and played exercise games on my Nintendo Switch, but each time I would get my heart rate up, I would feel as if I was having an anxiety attack and eventually, I would avoid the exercise activity altogether. She goes over the equipment at a typical gym that you can use to get your heart rate up and has a neat graphic with ideas on what to listen to while you’re there.

Overall, Work It Out is a fantastic resource for anyone who is looking to incorporate more movement into their daily routine. Sarah’s approach is refreshing and empowering, and her emphasis on mental health and self-care makes this book a valuable addition to any wellness library. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or just starting out on your fitness journey, I think that Work It Out has something to offer. Work It Out: A Mood-Boosting Exercise Guide for People Who Just Want to Lie Down is available at your local bookseller and retails for $17.99.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review copy of this book.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

