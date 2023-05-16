Review – The Vigil #1: Cloak and Dagger

The Vigil #1 – Ram V, Writer; Lalit Kumar Sharma, Artist; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The Vigil were introduced as original antagonists in a Lazarus Planet story starring Jason Todd where they got relatively little page time, so it was a surprised when they were announced to be getting a solo series. Unlike Xanthe and City Boy, we know virtually nothing about them—until now. But with Ram V as the creative guide, we know to expect something special. This first issue once again throws us into the adventures of the titular black-ops Indian super-team, but also gives us an look at the inner workings. As the story opens, a young woman is recruited by an eccentric spymaster who is about to retire—and this happens just as a ruthless band of pirates board an Indian cargo ship, taking the crew hostage and threatening the security of some high-tech equipment on board. While this story is very much inspired by spy adventures, it’s also deeply enmeshed with Indian culture and geopolitical issues.

If this first issue has one flaw, it’s that we still know very little about the team of the title. We learn about the organization behind them, and the people trying to use them, but the masked members of the team are still shrouded in mystery. Two are given origins, with unique power sets and some hints at a disturbing backstory. One in particular has one of the most unique power sets I’ve ever seen. This is a series that can be confusing, and it often feels a little more like Ram V’s highly ambitious indie work than his DC work. The team is working to keep us at arm’s length just like a good spy would, and the result is a puzzle box of a debut that doesn’t really give up its secrets easily. I’m not sure where this is going, or how it’ll ultimately intersect with the rest of the DCU. However, I’m a sucker for anything that turns the DCU into more of a global story, and this is an extremely strong start.

