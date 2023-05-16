Review – Wonder Woman #799: Different Worlds

Wonder Woman #799 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Writers; Alitha Martinez/Mark Morales, Meghan Hetrick, Juan Ferreyra, Terry Dodson/Rachel Dodson, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: With only two issues to go in this run and a crossover taking up much of the last few months, Cloonan and Conrad have a lot to wrap up and little time to do it in. So it’s no surprise that this penultimate issue is packed—a massive jam issue featuring multiple different timelines. As Diana and her team recover from the battle with the Gods, the supporting cast start having odd, uneasy dreams as they wait for word from Diana. The clever thing is, each of these dreams are told in a different art style. Meghan Hetrick takes on Etta Candy’s segment, reinventing the earliest days of Wonder Woman comics in a wacky tale where Cheetah crashes a Holliday Girls picnic. Meanwhile, Juan Ferreyra illustrates Siegfried’s tale, a dark epic of Ragnarok as Diana and her warrior friend stand alone against an army of Frost Giants. The mood whiplash is strong, but both reflect the mindset of their heroes.

The flashiest segment of the issue goes to Steve Trevor, as the Dodsons send him back to World War I in an homage to the movie. Dodson’s art is fantastic, of course, and the segment does a great job of capturing the complex relationship between Diana and Steve as they reel from their latest breakup. Given last week’s news, one has to wonder what role Steve will play in Diana’s upcoming run. Then, Paulina Ganucheau takes us back into the world as Young Diana as the preteen hero returns to Themyscira to find it in shambles and a different queen waiting for her. Nubia’s relationship with Diana has always been complex, and this segment does an amazing job of elaborating on it. But there’s a larger question—what the heck is going on and where is Diana during all of this? The ending reveals a twist straight out of one of the most famous DC stories of all time as we head to the final act.

