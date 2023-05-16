Review – Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #13 – Transformations

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #13 – Mark Waid, Writer; Dan Mora, Artist; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This series has been a blast from the start, but this current arc is embracing the DCU’s Silver Age aesthetic in a way that makes it incredibly unpredictable and fun. What started as a murder mystery, with Simon Stagg turning up dead and Bruce Wayne and Metamorpho both being considered suspects, has turned into something completely different. A new villain named Ultramorpho, under the control of a mysterious robot-controlling overseer, has ambushed Superman and Batman. We now know that the Simon Stagg who died was a simulacrum designed to kick things off, but that plot is quickly forgotten as the heroes go up against a killer robot who can turn into Kryptonite. The danger level is sky-high, but so is the chaotic fun. Batman entering the fray wearing a suit of armor made out of the Metal Men? Yes please, but it’s still not enough to protect the heroes.

Batman and Superman wind up captured, with Robin, Metamorpho, and the Metal Men having to pick up the slack and rescue them. But this is complicated by the arrival of a collection of other robotic villains, each with stepped up powers and seemingly kicking off a robot rebellion. This occupies the Doom Patrol, the Titans, Supergirl, and even a few surprising guests—and a cliffhanger reveals just how far this new threat goes. At the same time, Superman and Batman find themselves in a robot-controlled sweatshop, with some unexpected fellow guests as the true mastermind is revealed—and it’s not who you think. There are some genuinely great twists here, as well as some fantastic visuals, but the best thing Waid and Mora do here is the breakneck pace. There is barely enough time to process one twist before another comes rushing at you, in the great DC tradition of sci-fi adventures.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

