Review – Cyborg #1: Life and Death in Detroit

Cyborg #1 – Morgan Hampton, Writer; Tom Raney, Artist; Michael Atiyeh, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: We got a preview of Morgan Hampton’s more psychologically-driven take on Cyborg in the DC Power special, and he carries many of those themes over into Cyborg’s newest solo series. Ever since DC decided to try to make him an A-lister in the New 52, the character has had trouble finding an anchor, with most solo runs just miring him in killer-robot stories. This one, instead, grounds him in the city he came from—Detroit. He’s back in town, fighting off old enemies, and winning hearts and minds—but not everyone, as one contentious vlogger seems determined to remind everyone of how many times Cyborg abandoned the city, in between railing against a new tech guru. But Cyborg doesn’t have time to reflect on this, because he quickly gets devastating news—his estranged father, Silas, passed on of a heart attack alone in his office, and suddenly, all of Vic’s trauma comes rushing back.

Aside from the beginning and end, there is relatively little action in this issue. I don’t know if that’s a great decision sales-wise, but it definitely works out creatively. This gives us the chance to see Victor bare his soul with his ex Sarah Charles, with his therapist, and through his internal monologue as he tries to sort out his complex relationship with his father. There are some great cameos from other DC figures, and Hampton tries to square the character’s complex continuity after so many reboots. But this issue is a little slow—until the end, as Cyborg returns to his childhood home only to be pursued by an advanced robot that is all the eerier for just how slow-paced it is and how undeterred it is. There’s a great last-page reveal that sets up the main concept of the series, and I’m thinking this could finally be the successful solo run Victor Stone has needed for some time.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

