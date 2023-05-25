Quest From Your Couch at PaizoCon Online 2023 This May 26-29

PaizoCon, Paizo’s gaming convention focused on all things Pathfinder and Starfinder is once again fully online for 2023, running from May 26th through May 29th this Memorial Day weekend. With online games, seminars, and Paizo news, there’s plenty of entertainment to go around!

The journey to PaizoCon in Seattle was a yearly tradition for my oldest son and I for years. Playing Pathfinder and other games, attending seminars and news-filled banquets with other Paizo fans, Paizo staff, and gaming celebrities was always a highlight of our year. In 2020 Covid ended the traditional convention streak, and since then Paizo has had both online and hybrid events. They had great success with the online conventions and say they’ve “learned the best way to make the PaizoCon experience accessible and affordable for the most people is to keep it virtual.”

I’m excited for the seminars, content creator AMAs, product announcements and news that can be found on the Paizo Twitch schedule. There are always some surprising and exciting nuggets about Pathfinder and Starfinder released during PaizoCon, some of the Twitch sessions include the Pathfinder Second Edition Remaster Project, organized play news, a mini-painting session with WizKids, writing for Pathfinder Infinite and more. If that’s not enough, there will also be giveaways.

All of that is available through Twitch and Discord for free! If you want to game, you’ll need to buy a PaizoCon Badge and sign up at Warhorn. Signing up for games is well underway, but there should be drop-in’s available as well.

Quick Links for PaizoCon Online 2023

While I continue to miss the community and intimate feel of all of the prior face-to-face PaizoCons we attended, you can be sure to see me in the twitch chat at seminars and events and on Discord throughout the weekend!

Hope to see you there!

