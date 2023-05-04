Cleaning the Floor is Easier with the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum

When you have kids or pets, if you want to keep your home clean, then you are probably vacuuming daily. While our youngest are teenagers, we also have dogs, so we are using our vacuum on a regular basis. It can be a pain to get out the vacuum, unroll the cord, plug it in, move the the cord to another plug so you can reach another area, and then rollup the cord. Even if you have a small mess to clean up, you still have to go through the process. I recently learned that Dreo, a company with some impressive products, makes a cordless vacuum, I wanted to try out their PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

What Is the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?

The PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is produced by Dreo and designed to to be portable and easy to use. Dreo has a history of air moving technology which they have used on a number of their products including fans, space heaters, and air purifiers. Now instead of blowing air, they have used their technology to suck in air along with the dirt, dust, and other debris around a home. The Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently available directly from the Dreo store on Amazon and sells for $289.99. However, currently it is $40 off, so you can get this vacuum for only $249.99.

Product Components and Specs

Here is what you get in the box:

1 Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

1 UL Certificate 3000 mah*8 Battery

1 2-in-1 Crevice Tool

1 Flexible Stretch Hose

1 Soft brush

1 2-in-1 Brush

2 HEPA Filters

1 Power Cord for Recharging

1 Wall Mount with Mounting Kit

The PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner uses the Dreo 115,000 rpm CycloDrive motor to generate 25 kPa of suction which is almost 25 times the air pressure at sea level. This strong suction allows the vacuum to pull dust and particles out of crevices in your hard floors as well as out of the fibers of your carpets and rugs. The electric floor brush head features a hybrid brush which combines rows of bristles with rows of flexible scraper which allow you to clean carpets or hard floors without changing tools. its energy dense Li-ion battery pack can fully charge within 6 hours and provide 50-60 minutes of power at the eco setting, 20-30 minutes in auto mode or 17 minutes of turbo suction power. The vacuum motor assembly easily detaches from the vacuum wand and brush head with the press of a button. The various attachments can then be connected directly to the motor, to the wand, or to the flexible stretch hose for a number of different combinations to fit your various needs. The included wall mount provides an easy way to store the vacuum while also charging it for your next use.

How to Use the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is very easy to use. Once you have the desired attachments connected, press the power button to turn it on. Pressing the mode button will cycle between eco, auto, turbo, and max modes. The LED display not only shows which mode you are currently in, but also the percentage of power left in the battery. For most jobs auto mode works well. Eco is fine for bare floors or when you have a large area to clean. Turbo is better for a deeper clean and max is for times when you really need to pull dirt out of your carpet–usually for spot cleaning. When the dustbin gets full, you can open the door with a press of the release button to dump out what you have sucked up. The HEPA filter can also be removed easily for regular cleaning or replacement. The cyclone assembly is also easy to remove with just a twist to remove larger particles and for further cleaning. the brushroll on the brush head can also be removed by moving a tab in order to remove blockages or fiber that gets wound up around the brushroll. To recharge the vacuum, you can plug the cord into the charging port or once you install the wall mount, just hang it from the mount.

Why You Should Get the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

I have had several positive experiences with Dreo products including their tower fan, space heater, air purifier, and even their air fryer. All of these items are currently in use in my home. Therefore, it was no surprise that I found the PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner just as useful. Whenever I need to clean up a mess or just vacuum a room, I find it much easier to get out this Dreo vacuum than our larger, heavier, corded vacuum cleaner. In addition to cleaning floors, the attachments and flexible hose make cleaning furniture, blinds, and even ceiling fans much easier since I can hold the motor in one hand and the brush or tool in the other hand. I did have to train myself to use the PowerLeap instead of my corded vacuum since I am a creature of habit. Now I turn to the PowerLeap first.

As you can probably tell, I am very impressed with the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It is easy as well as convenient to use. I like that not only can I instantly start using it, emptying the dustbin is simple and quick. I also find the 2-in-1 crevice tool and brush useful. The brush part can be retracted if you want to use the solid end for sucking up dirt in hard to reach spots rather than brushing it aside. This vacuum cleaner is great for any home and really all you need for an apartment or smaller living space. Using the wall mount keeps the vacuum out of the way and stores the attachments as well keeps it charged. If you are in need of vacuum cleaner that is not only quick and easy to use, but also offers the suction power of a larger device, then I recommend the Dreo PowerLeap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Check out the Dreo store on Amazon for more information and to make a purchase.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

