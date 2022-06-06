Stay Cool with the Pilot Max Tower Fan by Dreo

As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, many of us are looking for ways to keep our homes cool without breaking the bank. Running an air conditioner through months of hot weather can cause electric bills to skyrocket. Sometimes moving the air around with a fan can create a cooling effect while using a lot less electricity in the process. Dreo’s Pilot Max tower fan is designed to do just that.

What Is the Dreo Pilot Max?

The Pilot Max tower fan is produced by Dreo and designed to move a maximum amount of air throughout a space with less noise than traditional fans. The fan has four different modes and 12 different speeds to fit your particular needs. It can work alone or in conjunction with your current air conditioning system to help the latter cool your home more efficiently. The Dreo Pilot Max tower fan is currently available directly from the Dreo store on Amazon and sells for $129.99.

Product Components and Specs

Here is what you get in the box:

1 Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan​​

1 Front Base Half​​

1 Rear Base Half​​

1 Power Adapter​​

1 Remote Control​​

1 CR2025 Lithium Battery​​ (in remote control)

The Pilot Max tower fan stands 42 inches high and has a 13 inch diameter base. This small footprint takes up less space than than a traditional bladed fan. The Pilot Max also has a modern look which fits in with most décor. When running, this tower fan is fairly quiet. The sound varies from 25 decibels at the lowest speed to 48 decibels at the highest speed. A digital display at the front of the top of the fan shows the current speed, mode, and oscillation settings. Subdued touch sensors along the top of the fan form the control panel. At the highest speed, the fan blows air at 26 feet per second which is almost 18 miles per hour and moves 1,475 cubic feet of air per minute. In addition, the fan can blow that air up to 32 feet way.

The included remote control has all of the same functions as the control panel of the top of the fan. In addition, you can also silence the beeps when pushing the buttons on either the remote control or the control pad on the fan with the mute button.

How to Use the Dreo Pilot Max

The Pilot Max is very easy to assemble. In fact, there are no tools required. You start off by fitting and pressing the two halves of the base together. Next remove the screw nut from the bottom of the fan and fit the base onto the fan. Screw the nut back onto the fan to secure the base. Finally, plug the power adapter into the power input located at the back of the fan near the base.

Using either the remote control or the controller on the fan, you can select from 12 different speeds by pressing the ‘+’ or ‘-‘ buttons. The mode button allows you to cycle through the four modes. In normal mode, the fan runs at a constant speed. Natural mode sets the fan to run at alternating speeds, similar to an outside breeze with occasional gusts. Sleep mode decreases the speed of the fan every 30 minutes in either 3 or 4 intervals depending on the initial speed. If the speed is at 3 or lower already, then the fan maintains that speed. One of the unique modes is auto mode. While in this mode, the fan speed adjusts to the ambient temperature. As the room warms up, the speed increases. As the room cools down, then the speed decreases.

The Pilot Max tower fan also allows you to set a timer for the fan to run before it shuts off automatically. The timer can be set in one hour increments from 1 to 12 hours. Just press the timer button on the control panel or remote control to cycle through the options. In order to cover a room, it is helpful for the ran to rotate back and forth. You can turn on oscillation by pressing the corresponding button. Once this has been turned on, you can then set it at levels 1, 2, 3, or 4, each of which correspond to the arc the fan rotates through at 30, 60, 90, or 120 degrees respectively. This lets you customize exactly where you want the fan to blow the air.

Why You Should Get the Dreo Pilot Max

Where I live, it often gets above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. In fact, we have already hit the century mark a few times in May this year. Therefore, my family is always looking for better ways to stay cool while not having to mortgage the house to pay the electric bill. After trying out the Pilot Max tower fan for a few weeks, I am impressed by its performance. Even in our largest room, you can feel the breeze created by this fan. One of the reasons this fan can move so much air so fast is due to its design. Rather than using large propeller blades like a traditional rotary fan, the Pilot Max has an impeller wheel which is made up of 210 algorithmically designed blades. These blades have an airfoil shape, similar to the wing of an airplane, to enable air to pass through with the least amount of resistance. As a result, there is less noise and more airflow due to decreased turbulence. As the impeller rotates inside the fan, the airflow path creates higher air pressure that blows the air out of the fan at high speed. So there is the science that explains why you can feel the air from the Pilot Max clear across a room.

While the science behind the design of this fan is interesting to me, the performance and features are why I really like the Pilot Max. The 12 different speeds allow you to select the perfect speed for your need. I also appreciate the four different modes. While normal mode is the traditional mode, I have found the sleep mode useful since it slowly decreases speed over time. I also like auto mode which changes speed as the temperature in the room increases and decreases so you don’t have to change the speed manually. Plus the natural mode is kind of fun with its alternating speeds. Finally, the ability to set the oscillation with 4 different settings lets you cover just the right amount of a room as you need. If the fan is placed in a corner, then a setting of 3 rotates the fan through 90 degrees. In other circumstances you may want to smaller arc so it does not blow papers off a desk. By combining scientific design and technology with some great customizable features, the Dreo Pilot Max tower fan takes cooling to the next level which will blow you away.

Check out the Dreo store on Amazon for more information and to make a purchase.

You can also watch this video to learn more about the Dreo Pilot Max tower fan.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

