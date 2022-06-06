GeekDad Daily Deal: Stührling Silhouette Quartz 41mm Classic Watch

Today’s Daily Deal takes you back to the way things used to be. Our Stührling Silhouette Quartz 41mm Classic Watch is an ultra-slim, mechanical watch that features a self-winding movement and a push/pull crown. This traditional throw-back to our analogue past goes well with either casual or professional attire. And it thumbs its nose at all the smart watches and fitness bands that won’t work after their next software update. Choose from five different styles and check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



