Celebrate the Release of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ on Digital With an Exclusive Clip and Giveaway

When the trailers first started appearing last year for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, I was getting excited. Paramount had made a movie that really seemed to capture what it is like to play a D&D adventure. So when I had the opportunity to attend an early screening of the film, I jumped at the chance.

And I loved it.

It’s fun, funny, and exciting, with a great cast. There are several laugh-out-loud moments, including one that had me crying I was laughing so hard. I’ll try not to spoil it for those of you that haven’t seen the film. For those of you that have, I’ll simply say, “project illusion,” and leave that there.

If you didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters, or want to see it again (like I do), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits digital release today, May 2nd. You can watch it on Premium Video-On-Demand, or can purchase on Digital from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Digital Release

If you purchase on Digital, in addition to the movie you’ll also have access to over an hour of bonus content. You’ll get features on the making of the film, a gag reel, and deleted and extended scenes:

From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore —Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.

—Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience. Rogues’ Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons —Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.

—Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen. Fantastic Foes —Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains.

—Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains. The Bestiary —Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts.

—Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts. Forging the Forgotten Realms —Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands!

—Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands! Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls —Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.

—Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure. Gag Reel —Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.

—Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes. Deleted and Extended Scenes—Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!

A GeekDad Exclusive

Paramount has provided our readers with a couple of great treats. First off, they sent along an exclusive clip from the bonus material in the Digital release.

In the clip, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Justice Smith discusses how he wanted to make his character’s magical abilities look as complex as possible:



A Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Giveaway!

And to help celebrate the digital release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount is also providing a couple of great prize packages just for GeekDad readers!

Here’s everything you could win:

(4) Action Figures

(1) 6-inch Edgin

(1) 6-inch Simon

(1) 6-inch Holga

(1) 6-inch Forge

(1) D&D Beer Stein

(1) D&D Fanny Pack

(1) D&D Powerbank Keychain

(2) Sets of D&D Stickers

Some bundles may include (1) Pin or (1) Hoodie.

Two lucky readers will each win one of the bundles as pictured above. To enter, simply fill out the form below before the close of the contest on May 9th, 2023 at 12 PM PDT.

Good luck, and be sure to check out the Digital release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, available now!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will also arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30th.

