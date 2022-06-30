Review- ‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier’

‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier’ Writer: Mike Mignola Artist, Cover Artist: Gabriel Hernández Walta Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart

I think that one B.P.R.D. story a month is a nice thing to have. It is always about the same thing, as the assiduous reads of Tales from the Crypt would tell you: you don’t read them for the novelties, but for the sweet anticipation.

The frisson of haunted houses, ghost stories, possessions and deceit. This is the stuff.

Take the infamous Whittier family line, for example. Hellboy first encountered them in Hellboy, The Whittier Legacy back in 2010.

This was a family that wanted to become a cult. They were determined to live forever, by using all the means available to the occult man: incantations, symbols, and, of course, devilish deals.

When Catherine Whittier learns she has inherited the family home, she knows better than to go back alone, and Hellboy is the companion to have.

He is a master at what he does best, destroying monsters and releasing unkind spirtis. A plot may be a twisty thing, filled with snakes and strange tombs on the family grounds.

‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier is on sale since June 29, 2022

Publication Date: June 29, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00948 4 00111

Featured image by Gabriel Hernández Walta, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

