Review – Superman #3: Parasite City

Superman #3 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: While the first issue of this series introduced a lot of new elements, there has always been one thing at the core of this story—the uneasy, forced partnership between Superman and Lex Luthor, now that Luthor has left his company to Superman. When we last left off, the mysterious cabal of mad scientists that Luthor considers his enemies had upgraded the Parasite, transforming him into a self-replicating, ravenous beast that can convert other people with a touch—including Lois Lane. Now, Superman has no choice but to break into Strykers to get the one inmate who can help him—but it’s not Luthor. He needs Livewire, who has a bottomless supply of power that can lure Parasite in. Of course, his presence also allows Luthor to step up the manipulations and get closer to Superman—which makes Superman more than a little suspicious about who actually set this up.

Jamal Campbell’s art is a highlight of the issue, and his depiction of Parasite’s transformations are truly creepy. But that plotline is resolved relatively early into the issue, with Parasite neutralized. Williamson does a good job of showing Parasite both as a threat and a sympathetic figure transformed against his will. While the action this issue isn’t entirely the focus, the conversation between Superman and Lois that follows about Luthor sets up the entire conflict of the series. Superman ultimately decides to trust Luthor—even giving him a signal watch so they can continue their work together—and embrace his new role as the head of Supercorp. It’s a major status quo change, and it’s impossible to tell whether this is the start of a bold new beginning—or a fly falling into the trap of a spider. This is a great Superman title, and continues to be the best Luthor content we’ve gotten in years.

