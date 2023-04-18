Review – The Flash #797: Babysitting Duty

The Flash #797 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Serg Acuna, Tom Derenick, Writers; Matt Herms, Peter Pantazis, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Jeremy Adams has only a few issues left on this run before Simon Spurrier takes over and Adams heads over to reboot the Green Lantern franchise for a new era. Coming off his defining event, The One-Minute War, Adams decides to dial things back and give us a fun flashback story set during the last annual—featuring Ace West and the always-chaotic Flash Twins. Ace gets roped by Wally into looking after the kids for an evening—which turns out to also include Maxine, who is coming over for a sleepover. However, it never gets to that point, as minutes after picking them up from school, Ace sees the three kids get swept into a portal and taken to parts unknown. While Ace heads to Mister Terrific for help in getting his own portal that can help him track them down, the kids find themselves in another dimension where they’re menaced by alternate-dimension evil mobster Knives Maroney.

Maroney, a bit character who appeared in the multiversal adventure that tied into Dark Crisis, is looking to prevent the rise of the Super-Kids before they happen. Who are the Super-Kids? Well, these are three of the members, but the rest is a mystery. But they get some unexpected assistance from two more famous super-kids—the Super-Sons, either a time-displaced or multiversal Damian and Jon from the classic Tomasi books. It’s a little jarring to see just how different those two were only a few years ago (with Damian honestly being more unrecognizable than Jon with his growth spurt). However, the team-up is a lot of fun, with an army of villains from the multiverse joining in as well. There are a ton of easter eggs here, and the cliffhanger leaves us with a plot development that might be more likely to be played out in Adams’ upcoming run. It’s not quite up to the last arc’s level, but it’s a fun one-off story.

