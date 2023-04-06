Review—′Koshchei in Hell # 4′—Our Good Deeds Have Worth

Koshchei in Hell # 4, Writer: Mike Mignola, Artist: Ben Stenbeck, Colorist: Dave Stewart, Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

In our last issue, Koshchei had been betrayed by Hell’s last demon, and, since he cannot possibly die, it seems that what was left for him was a zombie half-life somewhere deep.

However, nothing is what it seems. I think that could be a beautiful summary of what makes this tale such an enchanting place to visit.

It follows the narrative imperative of the best fairy tales, the ones that drip blood and are somewhat terrifying, but that, at their core, remain true to what works as “fairy tale instructions,” as Neil Gaiman said it:

Walk through the house. Take nothing. Eat

nothing.

However, if any creature tells you that it hungers,

feed it.

If it tells you that it is dirty,

clean it.

If it cries to you that it hurts,

if you can,

ease its pain.

(“Instructions,” Neil Gaiman)

All good deeds, all bad ones, come at this hour of judgment to face Koshchei, and he will not die, cannot die, and the narrative imperative has still plans for him in the future. And good deeds have a weight on their own, they can give him the breath and strength he needs, for whatever is to come.

Koshchei in Hell # 4 is on sale since April 5, 2023

On sale April 5, 2023

FC, 32 pages

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01029 9 00411

Featured image by Ben Stenbenck, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

