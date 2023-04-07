LEGO Unveils Three Fantastic New ‘Star Wars’ Sets

Today is the beginning of Star Wars Celebration, the annual international convention that commemorates everything from a galaxy far, far away. Not so coincidentally, today is also the day that LEGO officially announces two new sets in their extensive Star Wars line. This comes in addition to the Ultimate Collectors Series X-Wing Starfighter, which was just revealed on April 5th.

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter

Joining other Ultimate Collector Series ships like the Millennium Falcon and the Razor Crest, the new LEGO X-Wing has 1,949 pieces and can be displayed with the wings together or open in attack formation. When completed, the dimensions of the model are 11″x18″x22″. The set comes with Minifigures of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2, and it will cost $239.99. It goes on sale on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, though VIP LEGO customers can order it on May 1st.

Emperor’s Throne Room – Diorama Building Set

With the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi taking place this year, it’s only fitting that LEGO should introduce two new dioramas recreating famous scenes from that film. The first of these is the climactic fight between Luke and Darth Vader in the Emperor’s throne room. This 807-piece set retails for $99.99, and it includes Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine. It is available to purchase starting May 1st.

Endor Speeder Chase – Diorama Building Set

The second of the Return of the Jedi diorama building sets is the Endor Speeder Chase. This 608-piece set dynamically recreates the high-speed pursuit through the forests of Endor. It retails for $79.99, and it includes Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and a Scout Trooper. Like the other sets, it is also available to order starting on May 1st.

To order these or any of LEGO’s other great Star Wars sets, head over to the LEGO website beginning May 1st.

