Travel-Friendly Products for Summer Getaways

The summer travel season is coming up (wasn’t it just Christmas??) and it’s time to start thinking about what we are going to pack. I’ve put together a few of my favorite things that I plan on taking with me on my next trip to make things easier, more like home, or just plain fun.

Lookstand

Where to purchase: HelloLookShop.com

Price: $45

Lookstand is the smallest phone stand I’ve come across. It fits in my front pocket (and my jeans are made for the female form, so that should tell you something about size right there) and yet is strong enough to hold my phone. The display height extends from 3.5 inches to 7 inches and has a 120-degree tilt and 360-degree rotation. Not bad for something that weighs less than 2 ounces. Use it as a phone stand, selfie stick, phone grip, or tripod when on the go.

SideTrak Monitor

Where to purchase: Amazon and SideTrak

Price: $

SideTrak portable monitors are the perfect size for travel. With sizes from 12.5 inches to 15.6 inches, there’s a size for any traveler. I prefer the 12.5 inches swivel monitor because it’s easy to attach to my MacBook Pro 13-inch. I grabbed a 13-inch laptop sleeve to keep it safe when on the road.

You can use the small steel metal plate to attach it to your laptop or you can use the kickstand to let it sit next to you. I have commitment issues when putting things that stick on expensive items. (Don’t get me started on laptop stickers!) However, I have an Incase shell on my laptop and that put me at ease when applying the metal plate.

The patented swivel hinge lets me adjust the monitor to my liking easily and, weighing in at barely 1.2 lbs, it doesn’t weigh me down.

Bonus feature! It works with most devices and operating systems including Mac, PC, Chrome, PS4, Xbox, and the Switch. The connection cable does require access to a Thunderbolt or USB-C port. If you have a different port on your device, a two-cord connection will be needed (using USB-A and HDMI).

MindLax: Meditation/Sleep Mat

Where to purchase: MindLax

Price: $200

MindLax is taking sleep and relaxation to the next level. Backed by science, the MindLax mat helps to put your body and mind into a state of deep relaxation using sleep-enhancing sounds and vibrations to tune you out of reality and into a state of slumber. With the included travel case, you can fold it up and take it anywhere so you can fall asleep easily no matter the place. The built-in battery will last you through the night on a single charge.

MindLax connects to an app that lets you pick if you are trying to relax or sleep. The app is super easy to use and doesn’t let you rush through the different stages by requiring you to complete each level a certain amount of times before it lets you bump it up.

Use it at bedtime for a good night’s rest, take a quick power nap on the couch, or meditate anywhere with MindLax.

My experience using it has been interesting. The vibration and sounds took a little getting used to, but it was enjoyable.

PhoneSoap Go

Where to purchase: PhoneSoap Go Website

Price: $149.95

PhoneSoap Go lets you disinfect and charge your phone at the same time while out and about. UV-C light technology kills 99.99% of bacteria on your device in just a few minutes. It comes in a convenient travel case to keep it safe in your luggage or day bag. You can zap the germs from your device 45 times before it needs a recharge. Each cleaning cycle lasts only for 10 minutes.

Merach Mini Massage Gun M1S

Where to purchase: Amazon

Price: Retail $89.99, currently on sale for $49.99

The Merach Mini Massage Gun M1S is a favorite of mine for traveling. It weighs only 0.85 lbs and is small enough to fit in your hand. Unlike other massage guns I’ve used, the Merach Mini Massage Gun M1S is quiet, operating at lower than 40dB (the equivalent of a quiet library).

It has a range of vibration intensity of 1500-3500 times per minute and will penetrate the 7.5 mm deep muscle group.

It comes with four environmentally friendly high-quality silicone accessories, making it ideal for various body parts from the feet to the face. In the box, you get the massage gun, a carrying case, four massage heads, a USB-type C charging cable, and instructions. They offer a 30-day-money back guarantee as well as a 1-year warranty and lifetime support.

RiotPWR Mobile Cloud Gaming Controller

Where to purchase: Amazon

Price: $69.99

I enjoy playing games, but when it comes to working the controls on my phone, I’d rather just read a book instead. The RiotPWR Mobile Cloud Gaming Controller lets me use a standard controller to play the games I love on my iPhone or iPad. It’s USB-C and lighting capable so if Apple swaps out its charging port, you won’t have to swap out your controller. My favorite feature is that it doesn’t work off of Bluetooth, which means my games won’t lag trying to work over a wireless connection. A bonus feature of this controller is that it charges my device as I play. No worry about playing a game and the controller draining my battery. It will charge it up for me.

iLive Sleep Headphones Mask

Where to purchase: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Headphones plus eye mask plus Bluetooth capability equals a restful night’s sleep. The controls are easy enough to access and they work with Siri and Google Assistant. At 50% volume, you will get about 10 hours of playtime. When it’s time to wash them, you can detach the electronics and throw them in with the rest of the laundry.

The iLive Sleep Headphones Mask comes with its own carrying case to keep them safe while in your carry-on or your regular luggage.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a review sample of some of the items on this list.

