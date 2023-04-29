Get Ready to Monkey Around With These LEGO ‘Donkey Kong’ Sets

Hot on the heels of their Sonic the Hedgehog news, LEGO just announced four new Donkey Kong-themed expansions to their Super Mario line. For those of you that felt that there wasn’t enough Funky Kong in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, this news is for you!

These sets will all be available starting August 1st at LEGO.com and at LEGO stores. Let’s take a look at what’s coming out:

Donkey Kong’s Treehouse Expansion Set

Who doesn’t want the O.G. barrel-tossing ape? This set comes with both Donkey Kong and his grandfather Cranky. There’s also a buildable television set and radio, and a conga drum set. There’s even a hammock to nap in!

Age: 8+

8+ Price: USD $59.99

USD $59.99 Pieces: 555

555 Product No.: 71424

71424 Dimensions: 19cm high, 46cm wide, and 17cm deep

19cm high, 46cm wide, and 17cm deep Available: August 1st, 2023

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set

Aw yeah, that’s right. Funky Kong is here! He’s joined by Diddy Kong, as well as a Snaggles and Mole Miner. There’s an exploding rock feature on the tracks that reveals bananas for the characters to eat and an aeroplane shop that activates special reactions when combined with interactive figures.

Age: 8+

8+ Price: USD $109.99

USD $109.99 Pieces: 1,157

1,157 Product No.: 71425

71425 Dimensions: 12cm high, 51cm wide, and 50cm deep

12cm high, 51cm wide, and 50cm deep Available: August 1st, 2023

Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set

This fun jungle-themed stage includes Dixie Kong on guitar and Squawks on vocals. If you also have the Tree House, you can add in Donkey Kong on bongos!

Age: 7+

7+ Price: USD $26.99

USD $26.99 Pieces: 174

174 Product No.: 71421

71421 Dimensions: 12cm high, 24cm wide, and 10cm deep

12cm high, 24cm wide, and 10cm deep Available: August 1st, 2023

Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set

Super Mario characters can ride on Rambi’s back and knock over the stackable rocks. This is the smallest of the expansions—as if you couldn’t tell from the picture.

Age: 7+

7+ Price: USD $10.99

USD $10.99 Pieces: 106

106 Product No.: 71420

71420 Dimensions: 6cm high, 11cm long, and 5cm wide

6cm high, 11cm long, and 5cm wide Available: August 1st, 2023

Play Along With Donkey Kong

I’ve been a fan since the old days of the original Donkey Kong arcade game, so it’s a lot of fun to see these new expansion sets. They can certainly be played with by themselves, but there’s a lot of added value to use them as expansions to the current line of LEGO Super Mario sets.

And really, doesn’t everyone need a little Funky Kong in their lives?

If you’re interested in the Donkey Kong expansion sets, you can get them starting August 1st at LEGO.com or at LEGO stores.

