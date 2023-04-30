ELEGOO Phecda Laser Engraver and Cutter Kickstarter Campaign Hits the Halfway Mark

The Kickstarter campaign for ELEGOO’s new machine, the Phecda laser engraver and cutter, is at the halfway mark with over $2.2 million raised as of this writing. As I’d discussed in my announcement article, the Phecda has a lot of great features, all wrapped in an affordable solution for laser engraving and cutting.

There are still a number of Early Bird specials that had been added to the campaign after the initial round sold out. These start at $270 for a pledge and are set to ship as early as this July. I’ve been reviewing 3D printers from ELEGOO for a few years now, and have been consistently impressed with their value and features.

For more information or to make a pledge, head over to the ELEGOO Phecda laser engraver and cutter campaign page.

