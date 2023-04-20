LEGO Won’t Make You Jump Through Hoops for These ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sets

This August, LEGO is launching a brand new product range set in the world of SEGA’s classic videogame series, Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic fans will be able to build, create and play as Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman in beloved levels including Sonic’s Speed Sphere, Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, and the iconic Green Hill Zone.

Here’s what’s going to be available:

LEGO® Sonic the HedgehogTM Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge (76990)

Ages: 7+

Pieces: 292

Measurements: The speed sphere launcher measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide, and 2 in. (5 cm) deep

3 characters and accessories – The set comes with Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic Moto bug Badnik, Sonic’s Flicky friend, and lots of accessories for role play

Price: $34.99 USD

LEGO® Sonic the HedgehogTM Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane (76991)

Ages: 6+

Pieces: 376

Measurements: The workshop measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide, and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep

4 characters and accessories – This action playset comes with characters Sonic, Tails, a Clucky, Buzz Bomber, and lots of toy accessories for role play

Price: $39.99 USD

LEGO® Sonic the HedgehogTM Amy’s Animal Rescue Island (76992)

Ages: 7+

Pieces: 388

Measurements: The island measures over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide, and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep

6 characters and accessories – The set comes with characters Amy, Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky, and a Flicky, plus accessories for creative play

Price: $49.99 USD

LEGO® Sonic the HedgehogTM Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge (76994)

Ages: 8+

Pieces: 802

Measurements: The primary track assembly with loop measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) wide, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) deep

9 characters and accessories – The set comes with Sonic, Amy, a Flicky, Becky, Pocky, Pecky, Dr. Eggman, plus Badniks Chopper and Newtron, and lots of toy accessories for role play

Price: $99.99 USD

The new LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog sets are on sale from August 1st, 2023, on www.LEGO.com and in LEGO stores.

