The Allway OE10 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds Combine Comfort and Safety With Great Sound

When it comes to earbuds, there are a lot of different brands and styles out there. I have tried several different types including in-ear as well as those that cover the ears. Each has its positive aspects as well as its negative ones. However, I have recently discovered a new type of earbud that fits on the ear while leaving the ear canal uncovered: the Allway OE10 open-ear wireless earbuds.

What Are OE10 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds?

The OE10 open-ear wireless earbuds are the latest product by Allway. These earbuds fit over the top of the ear similar to a pair of eyeglasses with the speaker positioned above the ear canal. The OE10 earbuds come in white and are now available from the Allway online store and sell for only $89. GeekDad readers can save $10 by using coupon code GEEKDAD. This offer is good through December 30, 2022.

What’s in the Box?

The OE10 earbuds include the following:

2 earbuds

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

Quick guide card

User manual

How to Use OE10 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

The OE10 open-ear wireless earbuds come in a cloth-covered charging case with a zipper opening. The earbuds turn on automatically when they are taken out of the case. The first time they are used, they start in pairing mode. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth in order to connect. In order to enter pairing mode at a later time, press the touch surface for three seconds. However, once paired, they will automatically reconnect to the same device unless you choose to pair them with a different device. All of the controls for these earbuds are right on the earbuds themselves. You can increase or decrease the volume with a single touch or swipe on the right or left earbuds respectively. Double touch/swipe either earbud to play or pause your selection. Triple-touching the right earbud advances to the next track while triple-tapping on the left earbud goes to the previous track. The OE10 earbuds also work great for taking calls. Just double-touch either earbud to accept an incoming call or to end a current call. If you want to decline a call, just press and hold either earbud for three seconds. The Allway app is available as a free download. It contains a user guide that helps users learn to use the earbuds. You can also see the current charge level of each earbud, control playback, and even customize the touch commands if you want them different from the default.

In order to charge the earbuds, just place them in the charging case. The earbuds can fully charge in just 90 minutes for 6 hours of playback. The charging case also takes about 90 minutes to recharge and can provide an additional 10 hours of play for the earbuds for a total of 16 hours of play with a single charge. Three small lights on each earbud let you know the amount of charge remaining.

Why You Should OE10 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

The OE10 earbuds have precision ports that direct sound from two 16.2 mm drivers with a frequency range of up to 20KHz. They are also equipped with a high-quality composite diaphragm and optimized adjustment by Allway Acoustics Laboratory. They have full of volume at low frequencies and the mid and high frequencies are clear and delicate. Dual-mic ENC noise reduction captures the sound and eliminates background noise so your voice is picked up by the earbuds clearly. In fact, I have used the OE10 earbuds both for calls as well as Zoom meetings and they sound great. The earbuds are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, so you do not need to worry about using them for work or exercise, even in the rain. You can also use either earbud in single earbud mode.

I have had the opportunity to try out the OE10 open-ear wireless earbuds for a month. When I first tried them, I was impressed with the sound quality. I could not believe they sounded just like my high-end earbuds that fit inside the ear canal. Since they are open-ear, I did not feel any ear pressure like some earbuds cause since they block the ear canal. Furthermore, the OE10 are probably the most comfortable sound devices I have worn as compared to regular earbuds or headphones. What I also like is that I can hear my surroundings perfectly. This has been great when I exercise so I can listen for traffic and other possible hazards. I even feel comfortable wearing them while driving so I can listen to my podcasts without bothering passengers in the vehicle.

After using the OE10 earbuds to listen to music and podcasts, as well as for virtual meetings, I am very impressed with them. Since they do not fit inside the ear canal, they are safer to use than in-ear earbuds where the sound waves are created right inside the ear and can cause damage if the volume is too high. Instead, the OE10 creates the sound outside the ear, so it provides a more natural feeling sound. Combined with the comfort and being able to hear my surroundings while I use them, I can honestly say these are currently my favorite earbuds. If you are looking for earbuds that fit all these requirements, then I highly recommend the OE10 Open-ear wireless earbuds. They also make a great gift.

For more information or to purchase the OE10 Open-ear wireless earbuds, check out the Allway online store. Be sure to use code GEEKDAD to save $10.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

