Kickstarter Quick Picks: Token Sesame – The Transforming Token Holder for Board Games

Tired of piles of tokens scattered across your gaming table? Or of hunting for the perfect-sized bowls to hold your tokens? Token Sesame is here to make all your gaming pieces a joy to deal with, not a chore.

What are Kickstarter Quick Picks?

Kickstarter Quick Picks are short looks at projects currently on Kickstarter that are of interest to me, and by extension, many of our GeekDad readers. A Quick Pick is not an endorsement of the Kickstarter campaign, nor have I (as yet) received any product copies to review. If you like what you see here, go check out the campaign and decide for yourself if you’d like to back it, or wait until GeekDad has had a chance to go hands-on. As always, caveat emptor- let the buyer beware.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

What Is Token Sesame?

Token Sesame is a modular, customizable token holder that can be personalized with interchangeable art panels. It’s from Cloud Puncher Games, creators of the BoxThrone board game shelves. It is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with a base pledge of $69 that includes one Token Sesame Modular Body Kit, one Signature Art Plate Set, a Velvet Embroidered Travel Bag, and a Pick Your Destiny Interactive Digital Novel. There are also bundles available which will give you a small discount when pledging for multiple sets.

Remember how I said that Token Sesame was modular? You can configure it in many different ways, depending on your preferences and the needs of the game.

The inner chamber walls of the Token Sesame are deep, angled, and with a curved bottom, making it easy to hold and pull out tokens. There is an included card holder module, which fits into the base plate of the Carousel:

Backers will have their choice of multiple Art Plate Sets, each designed by different board game artists. For example, here’s the pack designed by Andrew Bosley, who has created artwork for games such as Everdell, Tapestry and Citadels:

The Art Plates are ink-printed plastic, designed to be resistant to scratches and damage. At the launch of the Kickstarter there are six different Art Plate Sets available, though more will be unlocked via stretch goals. All of the Art Plate Sets come with matching neoprene mats, that allow you to convert part of your Token Sesame into a dice rolling tray. You can also purchase additional sets as addons.

Finally, each Token Sesame will come with an embroidered velvet bag, for storage and travel:

Why Check Out Token Sesame?

If you’re thinking you’ve heard the name Cloud Puncher Games before, you’re right: I recently reviewed their excellent BoxThrone board game shelves here on GeekDad. As you saw in that review, the thought and engineering that went into those shelves made them tailor-made for their intended board gaming audience.

Token Sesame looks to have received that same level of attention. Besides the modularity of the system, care has been taken to make it visually appealing on your table. Being able to feature artwork from some of your favorite board game artists takes something that could have been highly functional but bland, and raises it to the next level. Playing a campaign of Gloomhaven? Maybe you’d like the artwork of Alexandr Elichev gracing your Token Sesame while you play (he worked on both Gloomhaven and the upcoming Frosthaven).

Obviously I can’t speak to the true quality and functionality of Token Sesame until I’ve had a chance to get my hands on it. But going off of the many photos and videos on their Kickstarter, as well as my previous experience with the BoxThrone, I have a very good feeling about Token Sesame. I’m looking forward to when I can review it for GeekDad, but in the meanwhile, if you’re looking to wrangle some tokens in style, you should definitely check out the Token Sesame Kickstarter campaign. It’s set to run through September 10th, with a targeted delivery of March 2021.

To subscribe to GeekDad’s tabletop gaming coverage, please copy this link and add it to your RSS reader.

Click here to see all our tabletop game reviews.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



