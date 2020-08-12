Quick Hits: 123 Andrés Hits the Beach, BeatBuds Hit Minds

The upcoming 123 Andrés‘ album, “Hola Amigos,” has generated its second pre-release video for the song, “Beach.” An enhanced lyric video, the song features performers Jazzy Ash and Aaron Nigel Smith (who has his own new album coming later this month).

Late August is considered the dog days of summer – with sheltering, homeschooling, cancelled camps, and a general lack of traditional seasonal pleasures, Andres, Christina, and friends attempt to inject some normality and implanted memories of the regular pleasures of the season. You can watch the recently-released video here:

The pandemic continues to bring out more artists with more socially conscious material. The BeatBuds are the latest to join the trend, with their new song, “I Have A Voice.” The song drops on Friday, August 21. With Election Day coming in less than three months, now is the time to gently (or at least not that heavy-handedly) introduce the concepts of good citizenship, expressing your opinion, and that voting is a right, not a privilege.

Similar to the Okee Dokee Brothers, Buds Jonny Jonah and Matty Shapiro tout a friendship that dates back to practically infancy (six years of age). They have decades of experience supporting and opening for mainstream groups, including The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Jet, Motley Crue, and Fallout Boy. In fact, their press sheet reads like a who’s who of modern mid-venue rockers.

The BeatBuds merged their talents in 2012 to create children’s music and lay claim to more than 6,000 performances. They happily promote their connect to Scooter Braun (don’t mention that name to Taylor Swift), who is helping to plot their ascension into the first tier of children’s musicians. A Nickelodeon animated preschool series is in the works, with a post-pandemic 2021 debut pencilled in.

The BeatBuds conducted a series of livestreaming concerts that ended in June. Here’s “Sunday Funday,” a 45-minute performance:

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



