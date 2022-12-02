GeekDad/GeekMom Holiday Gift Guide – Clothing and Accessories

One of my favorite things about the GeekParent community is—no matter how broad or insular your interests—you’re bound to find some kindred spirits in our wonderfully eclectic extended family. This year, three other contributors with a passion for fashion joined me in collecting our favorite pieces for the 2022 clothing and accessories holiday gift guide. From socks to outerwear, we’ve got you covered with selections that are techy, cozy, and incredibly geeky.

Science Socks: Socks, Jewelry, and Umbrellas

Suggested by: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Science Socks

Price: Prices vary

Purchase: Science Socks

The company Science Socks makes some high-quality, space-y wearables and accessories that every space nerd will want. They’ve got socks, jewelry, masks, and even an umbrella displaying the “Dare Mighty Things” slogan from the Perseverance Rover parachute. They also have stickers! And more! The socks are made in the USA and are made from 75% cotton, 23% nylon, and 2% elastane (one size fits most). My favorite is the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover EDL Socks. The umbrella is standard size with an automatic open button and a very grippy handle. The jewelry includes such gorgeous nerdery as the James Webb Space Telescope mirrors and a Mars collection celebrating different rovers and, of course, the parachute. Other space symbols are represented, such as the Kepler telescope, the Lucy Asteroid Mission, and the Keck telescope. Jewelry comes in 14K gold, sterling silver, and acrylic. If you love space and you wear things, check out all of Science Socks’ offerings. -JB

Svaha’s Nerdy Clothing

Suggested by: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Svaha

Price: Prices vary

Purchase: Svaha

Svaha is well-known for selling fun, comfortable, nerdy clothes (with pockets!), but it seems that they’ve really expanded their offerings this year. I see bags, blanket hoodies, doll clothes, zip-up hoodies, and tons of new jewelry in addition to the many dresses, leggings, t-shirts, and other products they’ve had for a while. They’ve embraced a lot of space concepts this year, celebrating Mars missions and other space endeavors. I was able to check out their gorgeous 100% silk scarf featuring the Perseverance parachute (with the embedded code, “Dare Mighty Things”), which is both stylish and nerdy. Their Dinos in Space shirt is made from the same material as their dresses, so it’s substantial and comfortable (and it has glow-in-the-dark bonus dinosaurs on it). It pays tribute to Karen Nyberg, a retired NASA astronaut who sewed a dinosaur for her son while she was in space. And the Explore New Worlds products, featuring a purple background and lots of space things like planets and spaceships, are a lot of fun too. These designs come on a variety of different products, in addition to having a lot of non-space items, so there should be something for everyone on your list. -JB

Alice in Wonderland Painting the Roses Red Mini Backpack

Suggested by: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Loungefly

Price: $80

Purchase: Alice in Wonderland Painting the Roses Red Mini Backpack

Help Alice paint the white flowers red with Loungefly’s officially licensed Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Painting the Roses Red Mini Backpack. The backpack measures in at 9″ W x 10″H x 4.5″D, which is pretty standard for Loungefly mini backpacks. There are two side pockets that will fit the average size phone or another small item. Made of vegan leather. -Daks

TreeFleece Atlas Sweatpants

Suggested by: Jonathan H. Liu

Mfg: Tentree

Price: $68

Purchase: TreeFleece Atlas Sweatpants

These sweatpants are made of lyocell, organic cotton, and recycled polyester and are super-comfy right from the start. The company, tentree, plants ten trees for each item sold (and also has subscription options if you want to plant even more trees every month). -JHL [Review sample provided by tentree]

Junji Ito Cat Bite With Kanji Crew Sweatshirt

Suggested by: Z.

Mfg: Crunchyroll

Price: $54.95

Purchase: Junji Ito Cat Bite With Kanji Crew Sweatshirt

As someone with an arm covered in Uzumaki art, I reckon calling myself a “Junji Ito fan” might be a bit of an understatement. Still, you don’t have to spend hours in the tattoo chair to show your appreciation for the manga master of the macabre. Crunchyroll’s line of Junji Ito-inspired apparel celebrates properties like Tomie and Gyo on high-quality items from simple t-shirts to elaborate knit sweaters. My personal favorite, though, is this Crunchyroll exclusive sweatshirt featuring images from Junji Ito’s Cat Diary: Yon & Mu. With a pleasant, docile kitty on the left breast and a ferocious feline attack on the back, it’s a wonderfully comfortable piece that any cat owner can appreciate. -Z. [Review materials provided by Crunchyroll]

Charlie RFID Wallet

Suggested by: Z.

Mfg: Herschel

Price: $18.15

Purchase: Charlie RFID Wallet

I love minimalist card wallets, but I don’t love how quickly I tend to go through them. My latest pick is from Canada’s Herschel Supply Co. Their Charlie wallet—yes, they seem to give all their wallet models men’s names—is a durable polyester number available in various colorways. I’ve been rocking the Night Camo version since January with minimal wear thanks, no doubt, to its heavy-duty stitching and RFID-blocking inner liner. Four exterior card pockets and a central storage slot give me all the space I need with none of the bulk and style to spare! -Z.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Anorak

Suggested by: Z.

Mfg: Atsuko

Price: $95

Purchase: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Anorak

I have made no fewer than seven separate orders from otaku clothier extraordinaire Atsuko in calendar year 2022. Their blend of unique designs based on my family’s current anime obsessions coupled with regular sales and special promotions has made them an easy household favorite, with one of my own best pick-ups being from their lightweight anorak outerwear line. Composed of a water-resistant polyester overlayer and an interior mesh lining, it’s perfect for travel, with its half-zip neck and waist toggles cutting a handsome silhouette over anything from a t-shirt to a wool sweater. Best of all, the purple Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure design adds in rosy-pink accents and a large graphic of Golden Wind‘s Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, Gold Experience. -Z.

Vera Bradley: Darth Vader and The Mandalorian Collections

Suggested by: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Vera Bradley

Price: Varies

Purchase: Vera Bradley

The force is strong with this collection as Darth Vader and the Mandalorian take over the accessories with a mix of cuteness and serious force-wielding power. My personal favorite is the Grogu hovering pram bag cosmetic bag and the Campus Backpack. Of course, who wouldn’t love a fuzzy robe with Grogu’s ears on it and… never mind. They’re all my favorites. Both collections are available at the Vera Bradley store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and on ShopDisney.com. -Daks

Bellissimo Hats

Suggested by: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Bellissimo

Purchase: Bellissimo

Price: Varies, starts around $250

Bellissimo makes custom hats to your head size made with 100% quality materials. You can buy from their pre-made shop or request a custom hat with your own colors, feather, and ribbon of choice. Bellissimo is a favorite of celebrities like Jamie Fox and Cedric the Entertainer, so you know the quality is up there with the best. Bellissimo has a great tutorial on their site to make sure you get the size right. Exchanges for a different size are accepted if done within seven days of delivery, so if you plan on making this a Christmas gift for someone else, make sure to get their correct size before purchasing. Shipping takes 2 to 3 days if it’s in stock and up to 10 days for custom orders. -Daks

