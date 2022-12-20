Review – The Flash #789: On the Run

The Flash #789 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Fernando Pasarin, Penciller; Matt Ryan, Inker; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The new arc of The Flash has thrown everything we know about the series into the air—including turning the bad guys into the good guys. Warden Wolfe, now Mayor Wolfe, has deputized the Rogues as his new police force—and he’s declared the Flash public enemy #1. Wally was on the verge of being defeated when he got a split-second assist from his old friend Pied Piper—the one Rogue whose reformation actually stuck. Hartley is a longtime friend of Wally’s now, and it’s great to see him reunite with the Flash family. It’s one of the things that makes this version of the Flash so great—he’s one of the few heroes to feel like he actually has friends in the superhero community, and the banter in the West family home is great. They even have something surprising in common, but there are more pressing things to attend to—and it seems like Mayor Wolfe may be part of a larger conspiracy.

After blundering into things last issue and nearly getting arrested, Wally takes a different approach to things this issue—meeting Wolfe man to man and delivering all the hard facts he’s collected against him. This goes over about as well as you’d expect, and a fight ensues with the entire Flash family getting pulled into the fray. But then things take a crazy turn, with Wolfe displaying some unexpected abilities and the story taking a strange cosmic twist that brings in some characters I honestly never thought we’d see again. It’s pretty clear that Adams has a deep love for the DC Universe, including some of its weirder corners, and that’s the main reason his run is so strong. Coming after this surprisingly short arc is The One-Minute War, which will take the title bi-weekly and pit the entire Flash family against a massive alien threat. Given how good this run has been so far, Adams’ first event is an exciting prospect.

