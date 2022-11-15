Review – Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 – A Tale of Generations

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 – Geoff Johns, Writer; Todd Nauck, Artist; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Geoff Johns’ Stars and STRIPE was how he made his DC debut, and it became a cult classic despite having a relatively short run. The character, inspired by Johns’ late sister, made her way through all of Johns’ DC work and even got her own TV series which ran three seasons. Now, Johns returns to where it all began for this new miniseries—and the first issue definitely delivers. A lot has changed for Courtney. She started as a freshman and is now a senior, but she still struggles to balance her superhero and civilian life. As the issue opens, she’s grounded for skipping school and her mother and stepdad are encouraging her to spend less time hanging out with the wild-card Emiko Queen. But Courtney and Emiko are deeply involved in a mystery involving missing kid sidekicks from the golden age, and it doesn’t take long before Emiko is sneaking into Courtney’s room and recruiting her for another late-night search.

That mystery involves the former kid sidekick Dyno-Mite, who was the partner of the explosive hero TNT. He was the first hero to lose their mentor in combat, and briefly appeared as part of “Old Justice” in the original YJ comic series. But he’s gone downhill from there, and seems to be an obsessed man searching for the key to his missing friends. As Emiko and Courtney investigate, they discover mysterious feedback on the radio and learn a little more about the strange group of vanished heroes who were introduced in last week’s The New Golden Age one-shot. It seems like something has rewritten the past of the DCU, and these two girls may be at the center of it. There is a lot going on here, and most of it is very good. Courtney’s own supporting cast seems to get a bit of short shift this issue, but her friendship with Emiko is a lot of fun. This is a great start and I can’t wait to see where the cliffhanger goes.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

