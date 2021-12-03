Review — ‘Yummy: A History of Desserts’

Yummy: A History of Desserts — Victoria Grace Elliott (Author & Illustrator)

Last week we covered a History of Science Fiction in graphic novel form. Now, we have the immense pleasure to present another type of history, this one involving some iconic sweets! As the author says: cake is delicious and comics are awesome.

The combination of the two, plus the great research, makes it a very interesting read.

First, Peri, the character relating things, is obviously aimed at children. Self-defined as a food sprite, it seems that she is a mixture between a historian and a fairy, and the bubble gum quality of her image makes her instantly endearing.

Next, the backdrops are stunning: maps, wallpapers, clever lettering, and desserts populate every page.

Finally, the main element is very interesting in itself. It covers the origins of desserts with nicely displayed data and a real interest in all kinds of things—provided that they are sweet.

From ice cream to pie, cakes to cookies, macarons, marzipan, brownies… if it can be drawn, it is presented here! Also, the story has no problem going back and forth through time and to different parts of the world. From Persian sharbat to French macarons to snickerdoodles, there is a fairly good representation of the different types of desserts portrayed here, but, since humanity has a sweet tooth, there could be room for a second part as well.

You will find accurate facts, engaging legends, and delicious recipes for readers to try at home. All recipes were made and enjoyed by the author.

Victoria Grace Elliot is the creator of the webcomic Balderdash! or, A Tale of Two Witches; this is her debut graphic novel. She′s a southern illustrator and comic artist living in Austin, Texas.

Yummy: A History of Desserts is available as of November 30, 2021.

Publication Date: November 30, 2021

Edition: Hardcover

Price: $19.99

ISBN: 9780593124376

Middle Grade (8-12)

Featured image by Victoria Grace Elliott, all images belong to Penguin Random House.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



